Is Jeanie Buss married? Closer look at Lakers owner's personal life & more

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr recently tied the knot in a scenic beachside ceremony in Malibu on Sept. 3, 2023. The intimate and enchanting wedding took place over Labor Day weekend.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, said their "I do's" in an intimate gathering surrounded by about 20 of their closest friends and family. It was a private and heartfelt event, close to the Pacific Ocean, bringing together their loved ones to celebrate their union.

The special day was planned by Sahar Whitley of Whitley Events, who captured the essence of the couple's love in picturesque Malibu. The Lakers' front office executive Linda Rambis and marketing executive Stacy Kennedy contributed to making it a memorable occasion, culminating in what was described as "the party of the century."

known for her role as the Lakers' president, Jeanie Buss exuded simple and elegant charm, with beautiful hairstyling by Jen Wright and flawless makeup by Steve Oraha for her big day.

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr have a unique sleeping habit

The owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, and her husband have a unique arrangement when it comes to their sleeping habits. They not only sleep in separate beds, but also reside in different building units.

The couple's unconventional marriage has attracted attention, with their decision to have separate sleeping quarters being a standout aspect of their relationship.

According to Marca, talking to Graham Bensinger in an interview, Jeanie Buss said:

"Right now we live in a building that has three units. So I live on the top floor and Jay lives on the first floor. And so there's a couple that live in between us."

Explaining about the unique arrangement, she further added:

"So where we live together, we're at the same address except I'm unit three and he's unit one. We don't really want to change anything, because I like my space and I have my schedule and he likes his space and he has his schedule but I can take the elevator down in my slippers and hang out a little bit and go back up. I would recommend it to any couple that feels the same way."

Not to make it feel out of place, her partner, Mohr also shed light on the convenience of living life their own way, saying:

"It's like, 'All right. I'm gonna go up stairs...' And we see each every morning, every afternoon, and every night."

This unorthodox approach to their sleeping habits is just one aspect of their unique and evidently well-functioning relationship.