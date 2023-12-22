Is Jimmy Butler playing against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest update on the 6x All-Star's availabilty

Jimmy Butler is on the injury list for the Miami Heat ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at the Kaseya Center on Friday (Dec. 22). The home team has dealt with injury woes since the start of the season with all of the three stars including Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in and out of the starting lineup. Butler is dealing with a calf injury that saw him miss the last game against the Orlando Magic. While Miami missed his two-way skillset, they were led by Herro's 28 points, while Adebayo poured 18 points and added 7 rebounds.

In what comes as bad news for the Heat, Butler is ruled out of the clash against the Hawks. Miami will look to rest the forward for one more game before they play the Philadelphia 76ers in a marquee Christmas Day clash. In related news, Kevin Love who missed the last game after a stomach illness, is slated to play on Friday and was off the injury report. With Butler out, much of the load will have to be shouldered by Herro.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will hope for a fully healthy roster to compete

For a team that made the NBA Finals last season after finishing eighth seed in the East, Miami's “big three” have only played in seven games together this season out of the 28 contests so far. This puts them 16-12 and sixth in the East and they will need all three of their stars to play more games throughout the season to avoid the last-ditch scramble they faced last season before finding their groove again in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler's calf injury comes as a blow for the side after he scored only 15 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He wasn't his usual athletic and explosive self and could not replicate his buzzer-beater heroics from the 118-116 win against the Chicago Bulls last Saturday.

The 34-year-old has been averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season. His last five contests see him propping up 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

After their Christmas Day clash, Jimmy Butler and the Heat have two road games against the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. They start 2024 by taking on the LA Clippers on Jan. 1.