Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is not listed on the injury report for Game 2 on Friday in Boston against the Celtics. Miami are up 1-0 in the series after winning Game 1.

The full injury report has Tyler Herro out of action once again. Omer Yurtseven is a game time decision, but his impact may be questionable as he has barely played in these playoffs.

The Celtics injury report isn't a long one. Guard Malcolm Brogdon is listed as a game time decision. He is probable to play despite a forearm strain.

Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) - PROBABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs Miami:Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) - PROBABLEDanilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs Miami:Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) - PROBABLEDanilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Game Preview

Boston are a 9-point favorite in the game. The total is set at an over/under of 215.5.

The Heat were near perfect on both ends down the stretch in Game 1. Butler was the kingpin for Miami as usual. He had 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists, six steals and only three turnovers. He ran the offense in clutch time and was huge on defense with his steals. Boston will need to adjust their defensive strategy on Butler if they want to win Game 2.

The Heat defense also showed up huge in the fourth quarter in defending Jayson Tatum. They denied him the ball and were able to maintain a lead despite not scoring for 3-plus minutes late in the fourth.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA “Jimmy Frickin’ Butler!”



35 points

7 assists

6 steals

5 rebounds



+5 in a Game 1 road win for the Heat over the Celtics. Butler led the way again. “Jimmy Frickin’ Butler!”35 points7 assists6 steals5 rebounds+5 in a Game 1 road win for the Heat over the Celtics. Butler led the way again. https://t.co/QpYJ2H2rVd

Tatum scored 30 points in Game 1 but struggled in the second half after a hot start. He did not take a single shot in the final period. He also had three turnovers on four consecutive possessions, including two traveling calls.

Miami also forced Boston off the 3-point line. The Celtics love to shoot threes but could not get close to their usual attempts against Miami. Boston were second in the league for 3-point attempts this season, only behind Golden State Warriors.

Miami forced Boston into a paltry 29 3-point attempts in Game 1. Boston averaged 42.6 attempts per game during the season.

If Brogdon is healthy, the Celtics have plenty of options on the perimeter. They have a plethora of shooters and they tend to only use Robert Williams aside from those who are a threat from the perimeter. Their multiple options from downtown should make it difficult for the Heat to defend in consecutive games.

