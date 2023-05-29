Is Jimmy Butler playing against the Celtics? Latest injury update on Heat star ahead of matchup (29th May 2023)

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is active for tonight’s Game 7 against the Boston Celtics and has no injury designation.

The Celtics forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the series. They forced a do-or-die final game with a dramatic, buzzer-beater win in Game 6 with Derrick White’s putback.

Boston is favored by -7 points in Monday’s game. The game tips at 8:30pm ET and airs on TNT.

Jimmy Butler took responsibility after the Heat fell short in Game 6.

Butler has struggled since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, shooting 50% less from the field in the four games since. His most efficient performance was in Game 5 where he went 5-of-10 and scored only 14 points.

Butler scored 24 points in Game 6, but was poor on offense through most of the game. He shot 5-of-21 in the loss.

Game preview

Let’s take a look at the other injuries for tonight's game. Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed as a game time decision. He is battling an ankle sprain, but is likely to play after playing in Game 6.

Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon is also listed as a game time decision. Brogdon missed Game 6 and left Game 5 early with a forearm injury.

The Celtics have dramtically tied the series after facing a 3-0 deficit. No NBA team has ever come back from 3-0 down in a playoff series in the league’s history.

Only three teams have ever forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0, and all three lost. The 2003 Portland Trail Blazers were the last of the three teams to do it before Boston.





Jimmy Butler has confidence in the Heat closing the series out at home "We can and we will win this series."

In order for the Celtics to pull off the unthinkable, they need to keep shooting 3-pointers. Boston dominated in Games 4 and 5 and flowed much better on offense. They shot 45 threes in Game 4 and 39 in Game 5.

Much of their offense comes from the perimeter and they are a better team when they get more shots off from the deep. The Celtics were second in the league in 3-point attempts in the regular season with 42.6 per game.

Miami will need to keep up the perimeter defense and make some adjustments to win Game 7. Butler will also need to return to his superhero form on offense that carried the Heat through most of the playoffs.

