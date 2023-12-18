Is Jimmy Butler playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest update on the 6x All-Star's availability

Jimmy Butler has been a consistent force for the Miami Heat this season. The forward has been integral in the team's three wins in their last four games. With Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo missing a few games for the side, the onus has been on the six-time All-Star to deliver. The Heat have seen a wobbly ride so far, but Butler has been pivotal for the side and recently chalked up a win with an incredible buzzer-beater against the Chicago Bulls.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against Minnesota, Butler has been cleared to take the floor at the Kaseya Center on Monday (Dec. 17). The 34-year-old has not been listed on the team's updated injury list. Kyle Lowry (soreness) has been ruled out of the clash, while Dru Smith is expected to miss the rest of the season. The game is also set to see Adebayo and Herro return to power the Heat to full strength.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

The ongoing season saw Jimmy Butler deal with an ankle issue that saw him miss a few games for the Bulls. However, he has been healthy for a major portion of the season. He has played 22 games so far and that comes as good news for a side that saw their stars sidelined constantly. His health becomes all the more crucial as the team looks to consolidate on their string of wins.

Jimmy Butler stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

In his 18 career games against the T-Wolves, Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Overall, he has been propping up 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 rebounds this season. His last five games have seen him average 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Last season, Butler switched to his "playoff Jimmy" mode, averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 22 games in the 2023 playoffs as the Heat made the NBA Finals after finishing as the eighth seed in the regular season. After clinching the Eastern Conference, Butler and the Heat were beaten 4-1 by the Nuggets.

This time around, Miami and Butler will look to avoid their midseason slump and not go through a desperate last-minute scramble. If they indeed pull the trigger on a DeMar DeRozan trade that's been doing the rounds, the Heat will be one of the more formidable teams in the East.