Is Jimmy Butler playing today against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Miami Heat forward's availability (Nov. 17)

The Miami Heat will lock horns against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, but star forward Jimmy Butler is ruled out for the game after being listed as "questionable" due to a right ankle injury sustained during the Heat’s 135-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8.

Since the injury, the six-time All-Star has missed Miami’s last three games. In his absence, the Heat have managed a 2-1 record.

Butler has had a relatively slow start to the season, appearing in eight of Miami’s 11 games. The former Marquette standout is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. However, his 3-point shooting has been underwhelming at just 15.4%.

Butler’s inconsistent performances and recent absences have been a factor in the Heat’s struggles, with Erik Spoelstra’s squad sitting below .500. Miami currently holds a 5-6 record and is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler vs. Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler has faced the Indiana Pacers numerous times throughout his career, delivering solid performances against Miami's conference rivals. In 37 games, the star forward has averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.8% from the field, including 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Butler excelled in all three matchups against the Pacers, averaging an impressive 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He shot 48.3% from the field, though his 3-point shooting dipped to 20.0%. Notably, Butler scored 30 or more points in two of the three games against Indiana, highlighting his ability to dominate in these encounters.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. PT).

The Heat vs. Pacers game will broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network (local). Fans will have the option to stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

