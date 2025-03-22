Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Mar. 22)

Jimmy Butler is expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors when they play the Atlanta Hawks in the first of their six-game road trip starting at the State Farm Arena on Saturday. The veteran forward will be expected to carry the load as the Warriors will miss the services of Steph Curry (left pelvic contusion) after his concerning fall in the last game against the Toronto Raptors.

The 6x NBA All-Star was not named in the team's injury report, and his availability comes as a massive boost for the Golden State outfit that's played impressive basketball since Butler's arrival in San Francisco. With playoff seeding in focus, the versatile two-way star's presence will ease the nerves for the visitors.

Jimmy Butler gets candid on his move to the Warriors

It has been a dream run for the Golden State Warriors after landing Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade after initial reports suggested that both parties were headed in a different direction. Butler was later acquired by the Dubs and the side has benefited from sitting in the sixth seed while also boasting of a 16-3 record adding him to the side.

On his part, Butler was candid about how the team embraced his trade. Speaking to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the forward said:

“I saw a group that wanted me to be a part of it. That’s all you ever wanted to be is wanted in this life, not just in this league. In anything, you want to be wanted. Needed is like a necessity. Wanted is like somebody’s choosing to bring you aboard this. I think that’s the ultimate sign of respect."

He further added::

“I talked to both [Curry and Green], but I’ve talked to both of them for a while. But they said, ‘We can do something special. We need what you bring. The winning mentality, the hard nose on both sides of the ball.’ I think that’s what you want. That’s what they told me that I bring and I’m like, ‘Come on with it.'"

Jimmy Butler and the Warriors are looked at as legitimate title contenders and have been key in the team's resurgence. With Curry sidelined, much now depends on their next star to deliver.

