Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update from Miami Heat (27th October)

Coming off a win against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are back in action on Friday. They have their first primetime matchup of the year, squaring off against the Boston Celtics. Given the history between these two squads, this is not a game the All-Star forward will miss.

Looking at the injury report for the Miami Heat, there are multiple names listed as questionable or out. That said, Jimmy Butler is not one of them. As the team's top player, he'll be leading the charge against their familiar rival.

Butler started the year on the right foot, posting a double-double in Miami's one-point win over the Detroit Pistons. In 34 minutes of action, he finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Throughout his career, Butler has never been a player to partake in load management. That said, he should be a full go against Boston.

Jimmy Butler sounds off on Miami Heat not being picked as title favorites

Last season, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat did the impossible by reaching the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed. Despite their continued postseason sucess, they are never seen as a teir 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

Following a crazy offseason, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to be the most talked about teams in the East. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Butler opened up on the Heat no getting proper recognition. He expects it at this point and isn't bothered by it.

“Put your head down and just battle," Butler said. "Nobody’s gonna pick us, ever. Nobody’s gonna pick us this year. No one’s ever gonna pick any team that I’m on, which is great, because I don’t give a fuck and I don’t like none of y’all anyways.”

On Friday, Butler has a chance to make a statement to the rest of the NBA. While the Heat didn't make any moves this summer, they are still a team to watch out for.

It's no secret there is no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Heat. They've battled countless times in the playoffs over the last few years. Most recently in the Eastern Conference finals last postseason. Butler led his team to victory in seven games while averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Seeing that this is a good opportunity to send a message early in the year, it's highly unlikely Butler misses this matchup with Boston.