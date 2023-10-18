Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury report from Miami Heat (18th October)

Jimmy Butler had a dental procedure roughly a week ago. It has caused him to miss the Miami Heat’s first three preseason games. Butler was unavailable against the Charlotte Hornets, the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies. There is hope, though, that he could play on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Butler might want to shake off some rust heading into the regular season.

The Heat training staff, however, will be extremely cautious with their franchise player. Even if he is fit and ready, they may still keep him sidelined until the regular season. He should be completely healthy when Miami hosts the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25 at the Kaseya Center.

Jimmy Butler last played for the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Heat lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets behind finals MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Butler was so disappointed with the loss that he vowed to finish the task of winning a title during the team’s media day.

For the Heat to finally get over the hump, they will need a healthy and ready “Jimmy Buckets” on the lineup. Butler, in the wake of Miami's failed attempt to get Damian Lillard, was disappointed but has already moved on. He’s looking to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy by season’s end.

Jimmy Butler will need one of his teammates to step up big-time to even defend their Eastern Conference championship

Last season, the Miami Heat became the first play-in team to reach the NBA Finals. They were also the second team in league history to barge into the championship round as the eighth seed. Jimmy Butler, though, wasn’t interested in those. He just wanted to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

In the finals against the Denver Nuggets, Miami’s fairy tale run came to an end. The Nuggets’ deeper and more well-balanced lineup was just too much. Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP, and Jamal Murray caused them all sorts of trouble.

Jimmy Butler tried to gallantly carry the team. He looked like he ran out of steam late in games, particularly in Game 5. This is the second NBA Finals for the Miami Heat where “Jimmy Buckets” badly needed someone to step up and nobody did.

In 2020, the Heat battled the LA Lakers’ star-studded lineup headed by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Butler looked haggard trying to carry Miami to the promised land.

The Heat tried to bring Damian Lillard to be that superstar to help Jimmy Butler but failed. Meanwhile, “Dame” goes to the Milwaukee Bucks while the Boston Celtics have also retooled with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

“Jimmy Buckets” needs someone from his supporting cast to step up big-time. Perhaps Tyler Herro could be the guy. Maybe rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. will play out of his mind and be the team’s second bona fide threat. Whoever that may turn out to be, Butler needs it badly.