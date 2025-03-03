Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update for new Warriors star (Mar. 3)

New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is "probable" to play against the Charlotte Hornets after missing his first game for the franchise on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler missed that game, citing right mid-back spasm. He's on the injury report for the same reason.

The six-time NBA All-Star will likely suit up, provided there are no last-minute setbacks and he doesn't get downgraded to questionable or doubtful. It's a relatively easy matchup for the Warriors against the sinking Hornets, 14-45 on the season.

However, after losing to the shorthanded 76ers in Butler's absence, the Warriors would rather be more comfortable with him playing. He's turned the team's fortunes around since his debut, leading them to a 7-1 run in his eight games thus far.

Butler has averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals on 43.3% shooting and 86.7% from the free throw line. The Warriors boast the fourth-best offense (122.2 rating) and third-best defense (107.1 rating) in that span.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jimmy Butler has played 39 games against the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 19.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.7 apg, shooting 52.3%, including 30.6% from 3. He's 28-11 against the Eastern Conference team.

Butler and the Warriors faced Charlotte once since his arrival in the Bay Area. The Feb. 25 matchup ended with the Warriors winning 128-92 despite Butler being held to only six points on 3 of 8 shots.

He added eight rebounds and five assists, though. The Warriors got out ahead with a comfortable lead and didn't have to play Butler longer than 19 minutes in that clash.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game?

NBC Sports Bay Area and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte) will provide local coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game on TV. Interested viewers without cable TV access and living outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets' homecourt.

