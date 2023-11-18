Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? In-form Miami Heat superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 18)

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat begin a five-game road trip when they visit the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Butler has surged to his NBA Eastern Conference MVP form over the past few games. In back-to-back wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets, he is averaging 34 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Butler is not on Miami’s injury report so he should be ready to lead the Heat.

Saturday night’s encounter between the Heat and Bulls will mark the first time the two teams will meet since the play-in tournament last season. Chicago was three minutes away from booking the eighth seed and final postseason spot before Miami rallied to win. Butler was the biggest reason the Heat won the game.

Although the stakes will not be as high in the Bulls and Heat’s latest matchup, the competition will likely be just as fierce. Chicago is mired in a three-game losing slump and has lost seven of their last nine games. They could go farther down the standings if they don’t snap out of their skid against Miami.

The Heat are riding an NBA-best seven-game winning run. The way they have surged is reminding fans of what they could do when they’re focused and in rhythm. Despite losing Tyler Herro to a sprained ankle on Nov. 8, the team has hardly skipped a beat.

Without Herro, Jimmy Butler has leveled up his play. He has been the Heat’s bucket-getter since Herro’s aforementioned injury.

Jimmy Butler’s uptick in form is reminding basketball fans not to count out the Miami Heat

“Emo” Jimmy Butler greeted reporters during the Miami Heat media day. He was still going through a roller-coaster of emotions following the team’s failure to acquire former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. Butler even asked the NBA to look into how the Milwaukee Bucks landed the wantaway point guard.

With “Dame Time” teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, the Bucks were suddenly the favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference. The Bucks were the top-seeded team last season but were upset by the Heat in round one. Lillard’s arrival meant that they were, on paper, stronger than they had ever been.

A few days after Lillard went to Milwaukee, the Boston Celtics, Miami’s archrivals, also joined the arms race when they acquired Jrue Holiday. The former Buck didn’t stay in Rip City for long as he was sent to Boston for Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon.

For many, the Celtics and the Bucks have emerged as the clear winners of the offseason. They have also become the top contenders to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been overlooked yet again. Butler vowed during the media day that they’ll get the job done this season. Although Boston and Milwaukee are stacked, Miami is reminding everyone that they’re not easily going away.