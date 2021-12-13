Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night. The Heat are on a two-game win streak, but have lost five of their last nine games. The absence of stars like Butler and Bam Adebayo hasn't worked out well for the team. They now risk slipping down the Eastern Conference standings.

The Miami Heat are one of just a handful of teams who are top ten in both offensive (fifth) and defensive (ninth) rating; Jimmy Butler has been a major key for that. He is their Swiss Army knife who does anything the team needs for a win. He was in the top five in our NBA MVP power rankings till he started missing games due to injury.

Nevertheless, Butler is leading the Miami Heat in scoring and steals, with 22.8 points and 2.2 steals per game, respectively. He is second in the team in assists with 5.2 dimes a night and third in rebounding with 5.8 boards a game.

The Heat's last two victories have come against top teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls. Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro have been excellent in carrying the team. The Heat are scratching and clawing their way to wins despite the injuries on their roster.

StatMuse @statmuse The Heat have beaten the Bucks and Bulls in back-to-back games without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.



Kyle Lowry in those 2 games:

— 22 PTS, 13 AST, 4 3PT

— 16 PTS, 14 AST, 4 3PT (in 3 quarters) The Heat have beaten the Bucks and Bulls in back-to-back games without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.Kyle Lowry in those 2 games:— 22 PTS, 13 AST, 4 3PT— 16 PTS, 14 AST, 4 3PT (in 3 quarters) https://t.co/Pm7wTzkVBE

Nevertheless, we cannot expect the Miami Heat to maintain their winning ways without Jimmy Butler for too long. He is the heart and soul of the team, and the Miami faithful desperately want him back.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is officially ruled out of the game due to a tailbone contusion. He has played just 18 games this season, and has missed six of the Heat's last seven games. In the one matchup he played two games ago, Butler registered just 25 minutes, and went 4-13 (30.8%) from the field for ten points. However, he did contribute five rebounds, four assists and three steals in that period.

Jimmy Butler isn't the only one in the Miami Heat injury report who will miss this game. Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin are all ruled out. Except for Oladipo, the other players aren't just ruled out for this game, but are not even traveling with the team.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (Tail Bone), Caleb Martin (health & safety protocols) & Markieff Morris (neck) are not traveling to Cleveland today.



Victor Oladipo (knee) is traveling for road experience. UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (Tail Bone), Caleb Martin (health & safety protocols) & Markieff Morris (neck) are not traveling to Cleveland today.Victor Oladipo (knee) is traveling for road experience.

When will Jimmy Butler return?

There is no positive news surrounding Jimmy Butler right now. The star hasn't played a full game since November 27th, 2021 as he continues to be sidelined. The Heat are struggling to find any rhythm or embark on a consistent win streak, thanks to Butler's continued absence.

Greg Sylvander @GregSylvander Unless Jimmy Butler heals in some miraculous fashion it’s pretty clear the goal for now is just to stay in the mix & hope you get everyone back in time to avoid the play in.



This team isn’t built to do anything without Bam & Jimmy at the forefront. Unless Jimmy Butler heals in some miraculous fashion it’s pretty clear the goal for now is just to stay in the mix & hope you get everyone back in time to avoid the play in. This team isn’t built to do anything without Bam & Jimmy at the forefront.

He hasn't traveled to Cleveland with the team, so there's a possibility we might not see him in the Heat's entire four-game road trip. He could be available for the home game against the Indiana Pacers on December 21st, though.

