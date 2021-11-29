Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in an enticing East meets West encounter set to take place at the FTX Arena tonight (November 29).

The game is expected to be played in a heated setting after the events of the first match between the two sides. Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris got into a scuffle, which has led to some bad blood between the Nuggets and Heat.

Jokic has been dealing with an injury ever since, and there is a probability that he might not suit up for tonight's game.

Miami Heat fans, on the other hand, will be monitoring Jimmy Butler's status for this game, as he is their franchise player and has been in scintillating form.

What is Jimmy Butler's status for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets?

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable (tailbone injury) for the Miami Heat's game against the Denver Nuggets.

However, Butler is still expected to suit up as he did against the Chicago Bulls in the Heat's last game. 'Jimmy Buckets', as he is fondly known amongst his fans, finished the game against the Bulls with 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists. He will look to continue his great form against the Denver Nuggets as well.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Markieff Morris listed as out again for rematch against Nuggets (neck, whiplash).

Rest of Heat injury report:

-- Jimmy Butler, tailbone contusion, questionable.

-- Tyler Herro, body soreness, questionable.

-- Marcus Garrett, G League, out.

In the 17 games that Butler has featured in this season for the Miami Heat, he has averaged 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. He is shooting 51% from the field and 85% from the charity stripe while averaging 2.1 steals per game. Butler has been phenomenal on both ends of the floor so far and is deservedly getting MVP shouts from Miami Heat fans.

However, in the Denver Nuggets, he is coming up against a gritty opposition that will make things difficult for the Miami Heat. The Nuggets cannot be taken lightly, although they have lost their last six games.

Nikola Jokic's involvement will be key in determining whether the Miami Heat will prevail with ease or not. The Heat are currently 13-7 and will have a great chance to solidify their position in the Eastern Conference with a win tonight.

