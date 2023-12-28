Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on All-Star forward's availability (Dec. 28)

The Miami Heat will face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday, Dec. 28. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable on the team's injury report at the time of writing due to a left calf strain. Butler has missed the past three games for Miami, although it has managed to go 3-0 in his absence.

The Heat will also be sweating on the availability of Kyle Lowry (soreness), Caleb Martin (ankle), Josh Richardson (lower back) and Duncan Robinson (ankle), who are all listed as either doubtful or questionable heading into the game.

Erik Spoelstra's team has continually found ways to remain competitive this season despite a consistent string of players being on the injury report. However, as they gear up to face off against Steph Curry and the Warriors, the Heat will likely be hoping that Butler is cleared to play.

This season, Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range. Butler's relentless approach on offense and stellar wing defense are both significant factors in how Erik Spoelstra likes his team to approach games.

Furthermore, Butler and Bam Adebayo's two-man game is integral to the Heat operating at an elite level. When it faces the Warriors, Miami will need its two best players on the court if it is going to contain the offensive threat of Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is impressing for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat selected Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The rookie forward has immediately carved out a role for himself within the team's rotation and is already earning plaudits for his approach to the game while Erik Spoelstra can see similarities to Jimmy Butler's playing style.

Jaquez Jr. spent four years with the UCLA Bruins, which ensured he entered the league with a fairly high floor. His ability to operate off the ball as a screener, cutter, spot-up shooter and slasher has ensured that his minutes have stayed fairly consistent over the first third of the season. He has shown that he has the potential to be a high-level NBA defender as he continues to improve.

In 30 games, Jaquez Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range. If Jaquez Jr. can continue to impress in the coming weeks and months, he will undoubtedly add to his seven career starts by the time the postseason comes around.