Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Heat? Latest on Warriors forward's return to his old hunting ground (Mar. 25)

Jimmy Butler will suit up for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday as he is not listed on the injury report. The Warriors' injury report only includes Steph Curry, who is dealing with an injury. Butler's highly anticipated return to the Kaseya Center, a place where he spent around five seasons, is set to take place.

Although Butler may feel some emotion playing against his former team, the veteran forward insists it's just another game for him. The six-time All-Star requested a trade from Miami and his wish was granted last month.

"I don’t got no thoughts," Butler told reporters. "I won’t say nothing. I got nothing to say to nobody. No hard feelings. I’m in a better place now for me. Continued success to those guys over there."

"This is basketball. It’s very simple. I don’t have all the emotions everyone thinks I’m going to have. It is what it is. I realize that I had some great years here. I built some incredible bonds with some individuals within the organization, in this city - hell, in the state of Florida. But I’m going there to hoop. I’m going there to play basketball."

Jimmy Butler played a key role in helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice during his time with the franchise. Now, the veteran forward is focused on taking his game even further, with his sights set on securing his elusive NBA championship.

Since joining the Warriors, Butler has significantly impacted the team's fortunes, making them a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. He is currently averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.3% from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Jimmy Butler in action during Warriors vs. Heat game?

Fans can watch Jimmy Butler in action on TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA (local) and truTV. For live streaming, fans can access the game via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website, with regional restrictions potentially applying.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will face the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Mar. 25, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

