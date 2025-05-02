Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on Warriors star's availability for Game 6 (May 2)

The acquisition of Jimmy Butler by the Golden State Warriors is one of the defining moves of the NBA season. He and Steph Curry are a great fit and propelled Golden State into the playoffs with a monstrous finish to the season. They are locked in a physical first-round series against the Houston Rockets, and Butler has taken his fair share of hits. Back issues have bothered him in the last two games of the series.

The injury will not keep him from playing in Golden State's Game 6 against the Rockets as the Warriors look to finish the series at home on Friday night. Butler did not appear on the team's Game 6 injury report.

Jimmy Butler's contributions are crucial to the success of the Warriors during the playoffs. The All-Star guard has earned the nickname "Playoff Jimmy" because he knows how to elevate his game during the arrival of the playoffs. So far, in four games against the Rockets, Butler is contributing 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

He and the Warriors would rather finish their series at home so they will get an extra day of rest before the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Butler suffered his back injury in Game 2 when he tried to grab a defensive rebound. Rockets wing Amen Thompson accidentally undercut him and Butler landed on the court hard, injuring his back and pelvis. The injury prevented him from participating in Game 3, yet he has regained form and participated in the last two games.

Entering Game 6, the Warriors aim to at last wrap up the series and retaliate for a 15-point Game 5 loss. Victory on Friday night matters to the Warriors down the line, especially after the Timberwolves were able to defeat the LA Lakers in five games.

What would the Golden State Warriors miss if Jimmy Butler doesn't play against the Houston Rockets?

Jimmy Butler is sharing the court with one of the all-time greats in Steph Curry, but his team relies on his energy and leadership in the playoff atmosphere. Head coach Steve Kerr has spoken about how important Butler is to their playoff success, and he is not going to bench him for Game 6 unless it was a necessity.

During their Game 5 defeat Wednesday, the Warriors lost 131-116 in Houston. Butler couldn't find the flow of the game, with just eight points on 25 minutes of court time. He has been a key contributor to two of the three Golden State wins in the series, though, with at least 25 points in Games 1 and 4.

Jimmy Butler is one of the Warriors' most important pieces since arriving in the Bay Area, but he doesn't carry as much in the playoffs because Curry exists. But he and the rest of the Warriors have to be on their A-game if they're going to finish off the Rockets and not have to play Game 7 on the road.

