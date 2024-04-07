Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on 6x NBA All-Star's status

It has yet again been a challenging regular season for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, given all of the injuries and limited roster depth they have experienced. Be that as it may, the team still needs to finish their final slate of games strong leading up to how their postseason position plays out.

The six-time NBA All-Star is not included in the Miami Heat's injury report and should be cleared to play. Meanwhile, Josh Richardson remains out for the season after a successful right shoulder surgery.

This is a crucial game for the Miami Heat as it features conference-standing implications with the Indiana Pacers. As of now, the Heat are in seventh place (43-34) and the Pacers are in sixth place (44-34) in the Eastern Conference standings.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

This season, Jimmy Butler has missed 22 games due to some ankle and knee injuries, alongside spending time with his loved ones after the passing of a family member.

In the 55 games he's played this season, Butler is averaging 21.0 points (49.5% shooting, including 40.3% from 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Additionally, he has a true shooting percentage of 52.6%.

The Heat have a 13-9 record this season without Jimmy Butler. Luckily enough, the team has figured out various ways to manage without the services of their star player, often relying on the production of Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Aside from those two players, Terry Rozier has also stepped up for the team by being a reliable offensive option for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

During Friday night's 119-104 win against the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat star put up 22 points (6-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc), three rebounds and three assists.

Jimmy Butler's stats vs. Indiana Pacers

In the 36 games he's played against the Indiana Pacers, Butler has averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

His last game against the Pacers was on Dec. 2, when he put up 33 points (12-of-23 shooting), five rebounds and five assists. That wasn't enough to guide the Miami Heat to a win as they lost 144-129.

In the two games he's played against the Indiana Pacers this season, Jimmy Butler averaged 34.5 points (50.0% shooting), 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

With just five games remaining for the Miami Heat this season, they will look to mimic their level of play from Friday night's win against the Rockets heading into Sunday's road game.