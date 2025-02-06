Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Warriors new superstar's franchise debut (Feb. 6)

The Jimmy Butler trade saga is finally over, and the Miami Heat star has been traded to the Golden State Warriors. Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star, reportedly had eyed the Phoenix Suns as his ultimate destination. However, a deal never materialized. They couldn't move Bradley Beal because of his no-trade clause or Kevin Durant, who could have joined the Warriors, with both stars rejecting trades.

Butler ultimately approved a move to Golden State, who failed to land Durant. The Warriors and Butler have joined forces for two more years after this season, with the player agreeing to a two-year $121 million extension. Butler's trade was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday amid the team's back-to-back road trip to Utah and LA.

The trade was far from finalized, as it was reportedly agreed upon right before the Warriors' game against Utah, ruling him out of that contest. The Warriors play again Thursday in a rivalry clash with the LA Lakers.

However, the trade is officially yet to be finalized. Jimmy Butler also hasn't played since Jan. 21. He was serving an indefinite suspension issued by the Heat over his conduct amid a trade request he submitted in Dec. As of now, Butler will not suit up for the Warriors in their next game, which is hours after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Jimmy Butler trade leaves Warriors shorthanded against Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will be extremely shorthanded when they visit the LA Lakers on Thursday. They traded four rotation players in this deal, including starter Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III and Kyle Anderson. Jimmy Butler is the only player they received in return from the four-team move.

With Butler out and the Warriors four players short, they will face a significant challenge to beat the in-form Lakers on the road. LA is 29-19 on the year, fifth in the West, with nine wins in 12 outings. The Lakers are 16-6 at home and have a 2-0 head-to-head advantage after beating the Warriors away twice this season.

Golden State is coming off a 5-5 run and a 131-128 loss against Utah, dropping to 25-25 on the season. It is 11th in the conference standings.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game?

TNT, TruTV, and Max will nationally televise the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

