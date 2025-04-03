Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Apr. 3)

Jimmy Butler is expected to play for the Golden State Warriors when they play archrivals the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The veteran forward will be one of the key factors for the side, with the Bay Area outfit looking to extend their three-game winning streak. He was not listed in the team's updated injury report ahead of the marquee clash.

Butler's availability is a major boost for the Warriors as their frontcourt now has a solid two-way player capable of getting past LA's defense. It's well documented that the All-Star switches to another gear when playing LeBron James and the Purple and Gold. This, coupled with Steph Curry's rich run of form, makes Golden State favorites heading into the matchup.

"I'll take being the bad guy": Jimmy Butler makes feelings on persona as he settles in as a Warrior

After Luka Doncic went to the Lakers, all eyes were on Jimmy Butler's future took the spotlight. The 35-year-old inked a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, and the team has looked different since. On his part, Butler made his feelings clear on the hothead persona that has been tagged onto him for seasons now. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"You can paint a picture that is not entirely true. I don’t even need to get into that. They know what they’re doing. You got to paint somebody to be the bad guy. I’ll take being a bad guy. Makes no difference. I’m here now. I’m competing at a high level and I’m helping the Golden State Warriors win. They want me here. Hell, I’m cool with being a bad guy over there."

Jimmy Butler has rejuvenated the Golden State side, who were well out of playoff reckoning before his addition. At the time of writing, they have cemented themselves as legitimate title contenders and are fifth in the West with a 44-31 record.

