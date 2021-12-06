Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat are preparing to take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in a showdown between two potential playoff contenders in the NBA. With an important stretch of games on the horizon, the question is will Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler be available?

The Miami Heat currently find themselves at 14-10 on the year, currently good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has dealt with several injuries to the rotation as of late, having gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

The Heat are coming off a tough loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday with a final score of 124-102. After a strong start to the season, the Heat have won just 1 of their last 4 games.

It's not going to get any easier for the Heat either, as the team is expected to face several challenging upcoming opponents, including road games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers.

With the team dealing with some injury concerns as of late, it's going to be more important than ever to get star wing Jimmy Butler back on the floor. Butler has missed the team's last four games and the team will need him to have a chance to get back on the right track.

So far this year, Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Monday night's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After missing the last four games with a bruised tailbone, Butler was previously upgraded to questionable for tonight's game.

After struggling to put together a stretch of wins, the Miami Heat are hoping that Butler can return and get the team back on the right track. When Butler has been on the court, he's been one of the most important pieces to the puzzle for the Heat this year.

With several teams trying to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference, it's going to be a big couple of weeks for the Heat to try and maintain their positioning in the standings.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play.

Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee). Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play.

With star big man Bam Adebayo expected to be sidelined for an extended period, the Miami Heat are going to have to lean on the likes of Jimmy Butler moving forward. The team has struggled during Butler's absence, as they have gone on to post a 1-3 record while he has been out.

The Heat are expected to have a challenging road trip coming up, featuring several teams that will be contenders to make the NBA Playoffs this year. The return of their superstar wing could go a long way towards preventing a slide down the standings in the East.

Edited by Prem Deshpande