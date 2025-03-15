Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Warriors star's status (March 15)

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is available for his team’s upcoming game against the New York Knicks. They will host the Knicks at Chase Center on Saturday, for their second 2024-25 regular-season meeting.

Butler also played in Golden State’s last game against New York on March 4. He recorded 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in the winning effort.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors, recording 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, en route to a 114-102 win. Butler has completely turned the Dubs’ season around ever since he was traded there from the Heat ahead of the trade deadline.

So far, Butler has made 14 appearances for Golden State, recording 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds. His numbers might not blow anyone away but Butler’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet. The 35-year-old also elevates his teammates by getting them involved and has opened up the game for Curry with his gravity.

The Warriors don’t have a lot of injuries to worry about as they prepare to face the Knicks. The team only needs to adjust to the absence of Brandin Podziemski who is out with a bilateral lower back strain. Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson (ankle), Ariel Hukporti (knee), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League).

Jimmy Butler's stats against the New York Knicks

Jimmy Butler has faced the Knicks 41 times during the regular season. He averages 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists against them. One of his best performances against the Knicks came on March 22, 2023, when he recorded 35 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

In total Jimmy Butler has had four 30+ point outings against New York. Seeing how the offense will run through Stephen Curry tonight, Butler is unlikely to add to this statistic. However, Butler has yet to disappoint the Warriors and is due for a big scoring game. It’ll be interesting to see what he has in store for us tonight.

When and where to watch New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The New York Knicks will be at Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Bay Area, ABC and ESPN+. Alternatively, fans can stream this game live through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

