Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 6-time NBA All-Star's status (March 8)

Jimmy Butler will play on Friday night against the OKC Thunder. The six-time NBA All-Star hasn't been on the Miami Heat injury report for the past few games. He missed four games in Feb, citing personal reasons as he attended to a family member's death. Butler has been in phenomenal form and will hope to continue that on the second night of a back-to-back against the Thunder.

Butler has averaged 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 56.8% shooting in his past three games. He's making 88.0% of his free throws on 8.3 attempts. He had an off-night on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks after tallying only 14 points on 50.0% shooting. Butler also committed six turnovers as Miami lost 114-108.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Butler has dealt with ankle, foot and calf injuries this season, missing a combined 15 games due to those. He missed four games, citing personal reasons. His calf and foot ailments were a major issue, as he missed 11 games. The Heat are 12-7 in Butler's absence, though. Erik Spoelstra has done an excellent job of keeping the team afloat amid their injury troubles.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. OKC Thunder

Butler has averaged 16.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 4.6 apg against the OKC Thunder in 20 games. He's 11-9 against the Western Conference contenders. Butler had 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in a 112-111 win over the Thunder in his last outing against them on Jan. 1, 2023.

Butler missed the Heat's home game this season against the Thunder on Jan. 10 because of an injury. OKC won that contest 128-120. With Butler available, the Heat will be keen on avenging that loss.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. OKC Thunder?

Local TV operators Bally Sports and KSBI OKC will cover the Miami Heat vs. OKC Thunder game. Fans outside local regions can catch live action online on NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilegous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren will be among the marquee players.

The Heat enter the game with a 35-27 record, sixth in the East. Meanwhile, the Thunder are 43-19, second in the West. OKC holds an advantage because of homecourt and momentum from a 128-120 win in their last game over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Heat are coming off a 114-108 loss to the Mavericks and are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.