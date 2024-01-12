Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update for 5x NBA All-Star (January 12, 2024) 

Jimmy Butler is doubtful to play on Friday night against the Orlando Magic. The Miami Heat superstar has missed the last five consecutive games with a toe injury. Butler was listed out for all five games. It's the first time he's in contention to suit up since Dec. 30.

Butler's endured an injury-riddled season, having faced multiple ailments. He's missed 13 games already. However, the Heat have been cautious with their star player, giving him decent time to recover. The Heat have relied on coach Erik Spoelstra's ability to get the best out of the team's bench in this stretch.

The Heat have gone 7-6 without Butler this season, who's averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 46/38/88 splits.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler sustained a toe injury against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30. He played 22 minutes that game before exiting the contest after feeling discomfort following a layup attempt. Butler revealed it was a midfoot/toe injury. The Heat's injury report has listed it as a 'right first MP joint sprain.'

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Orlando Magic

Having spent most of his career in the Eastern Conference, Jimmy Butler has played 36 games against the Orlando Magic. He holds a 24-12 record against the Heat's division rivals. Butler's averaged 17.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 4.4 apg against the Magic.

He last played against Orlando on Mar. 11, 2023. Butler had 38 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 126-114 loss for the Miami Heat. He shot 56.0% from the field. Butler and the Heat are yet to play against the Magic this season.

Will Jimmy Butler return against Orlando Magic?

Based on the Miami Heat's injury report, Butler is unlikely to return on Friday night against the Orlando Magic. A doubtful status means a player is unlikely to play. However, there could be a status upgrade closer to the game depending on how Butler feels during the morning shootaround and pre-game warm-ups.

Butler will remain a game-time decision. The Heat shouldn't have any issues resting Butler for another game, though. The five-time NBA All-Star's long-term health matters for the Heat, who are seemingly not as bothered as other teams about securing a high seeding.

The Heat will likely see Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro take to the court, so they should be able to keep the team afloat against a depleted Orlando Magic team. The Magic are without Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris, while Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable.