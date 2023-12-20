Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Miami Heat star's status (Dec. 20)

Jimmy Butler will not be in action on Wednesday night when the Miami Heat travel up north to battle cross-state rivals the Orlando Magic.

Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reported that Butler will sit out the game after hurting his calf during their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adding to the Miami Heat's woes, Kevin Love is dealing with a stomach illness and is listed as questionable for the game against the Orlando Magic. As previously reported, Dru Smith is expected to miss the rest of the season due to his knee injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler strained his left calf during the Miami Heat's home stand against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury came just when the Miami Heat's so-called "Big 3" were complete again with the return of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

With Butler playing wobbled the rest of the way, the Heat could not finish off the Timberwolves as the latter escaped, 112-108.

Jimmy Butler's stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler started the game for the Miami Heat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his numbers were relatively quiet. He had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

The night belonged to his star teammates, who made a grand return from lengthy layoffs.

Herro led the way for the Heat with 25 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Adebayo, on the other hand, made 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal.

Love cracked the starting unit for the Heat and low-key flirted with a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points off 3-of-7 three-point shooting alongside four assists and one steal.

However, Anthony Edwards came alive for the Minnesota Timberwolves and exploded for 32 points on 13-of-25 field goals with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Mike Conley went 4-for-5 from three-point range for 14 points alongside one rebound, six assists, and one steal.

Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels also stepped up in the Minnesota Timberwolves' win with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Rudy Gobert also came close to a double-double with 16 rebounds and nine points, along with two assists, two blocks, and two steals.

With Butler out, expect Herro to carry a heavier offensive load for the Heat, while Haywood Highsmith could get more minutes too if Kevin Love eventually gets ruled out.