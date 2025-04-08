Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Apr. 8)

Jimmy Butler is expected to play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors forward was not listed on the team's injury list ahead of the matchup at the Footprint Center. The 35-year-old will lead the side's frontcourt barring any last-minute setbacks.

This will be the first time Butler will be playing the Suns as a member of the Warriors. He was expected to be traded to Phoenix well before the deadline, but ended up with the Warriors, inking a 2-year, $121 million extension. The veteran superstar will look to lead Golden State to another win as they aim to break into the top five with a win over the struggling Suns.

Jimmy Butler makes feelings clear on Steph Curry getting fouled: "Never seen an individual get fouled more"

Jimmy Butler weighed in on the fouls that put Steph Curry in the headlines against the Houston Rockets. He bought that grizzle to the fore after the 4x NBA champion finished the game without a free throw attempt. Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

“I’ve never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled. To me, it’s astounding. I don’t know how many years he has? Sixteen? I’m pretty sure it’s been happening for 16 straight years. It really angers me that he’s on my team and gets hacked like that.”

On the numbers front, Jimmy Butler has adjusted well with the Warriors. He has been making impact plays on both ends of the floor, averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks. The All-Star forward is shooting 45.9% from the field and 25.8% from the 3-point range.

The Warriors are 46-32 and sixth in the stacked Western Conference. They went on a five-game winning streak before the Houston Rockets ended their streak. Now, it remains to be seen if they can end their regular-season campaign with a flourish.

