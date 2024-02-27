Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Heat star's status after suspension (February 27)

Jimmy Butler's status for the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat game will be among the key talking points ahead of Tuesday's 11-game slate. The Heat are playing on the second night of a back-to-back following an impressive 121-100 win over the Sacramento Kings, despite down three starters and five role players.

Only six players played over 20 minutes, but that was seemingly enough for Miami to put a healthy Sacramento team away on the road. Butler and Nikola Jovic were among the absentees for this game.

However, Butler will likely play on Tuesday after a one-game absence.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Butler has missed all but four games this season because of injuries. Three absences were due to personal reasons. The lone absence that came because of neither reason was against the Sacramento Kings. Butler was serving a one-game suspension issued by the NBA for his part in the altercation that broke out between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans players during their game on Friday.

The altercation started with Butler and Pelicans player Naji Marshall, who were in a shoving contest. They also grabbed each other's throats while their verbal exchange was on. The NBA suspended five players from both teams, including Butler, Marshall, Nikola Jovic, Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado.

Butler, Marshall and Jovic were handed a one-game suspension, while Bryant and Alvarado received three-game suspensions.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jimmy Butler has played 17 games against the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He holds an 8-9 record against the Western Conference team.

Butler's last game against the Trail Blazers came back on Nov. 7, 2022. He had 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a 110-107 loss for Miami.

Tuesday's contest should be easy for the Heat, considering Portland's current state, regardless of Butler's availability. The Trail Blazers are 15-41 on the season and on an eight-game losing streak.

However, with this being a back-to-back and Miami missing a bevy of players due to injuries, it could benefit immensely from Butler's presence rather than his absence. He's been in a good rhythm in February, averaging 21.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 6.2 apg and 2.4 spg.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Sun and Root Sports/Root Sports Plus will cover the Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET.