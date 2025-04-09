Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Apr. 9)

Jimmy Butler is expected to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors are yet to release their official injury list ahead of the Spurs matchup at Chase Center. Butler's availability comes as a massive boost for a side looking to lock up a top-five side as the regular season inches to a close.

Ad

Butler had a quiet evening against the Suns. He ended with just 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. With the All-Star forward due for a big game, the hope will be for Butler to fire against the Spurs, who are out of playoff contention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We need what you bring": Jimmy Butler reveals his conversation with Steph Curry and Draymond Green ahead of Warriors trade

Jimmy Butler was one of the major names that were traded ahead of the trade deadline this year. The veteran forward came to Golden State, and the side has since seen solid success. They are now considered to be title favorites, and much of it is attributed to the 35-year-old's energy and high IQ plays on both ends of the floor.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Earlier, Butler revealed his conversation with Warriors mainstay Steph Curry and veteran Draymond Green about his move to the new side. Per Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Jimmy Butler said:

“I talked to both [Curry and Green], but I’ve talked to both of them for a while. But they said, ‘We can do something special. We need what you bring. The winning mentality, the hard nose on both sides of the ball.’ I think that’s what you want. That’s what they told me that I bring and I’m like, ‘Come on with it.’ ”

The move has paid dividends as the Warriors are now 47-32 and tied with the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. The West is stacked with teams from 3rd to 8th seed, all separated by a win or two. Only time will tell if the Warriors can add another win to their tally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.