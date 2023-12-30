Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest update on the six-time All-Star’s availability

The Miami Heat have upgraded Jimmy Butler to questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz. Butler has missed Miami’s last four games due to a left calf strain. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP has reportedly started practicing with the team but his status remains iffy.

Incredibly for the Heat, they were spotless in four games without the franchise superstar. Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. have stepped up big time minus “Jimmy Buckets.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, almost expectedly, has gotten significant contributions from unheralded names. In Thursday’s win against the Golden State Warriors, Jamal Cain put up 18 points on 7-14 shooting. He added six rebounds and two steals.

If Butler remains sidelined, the Heat will need everyone to punch their weight and then some more.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

On Dec. 18, the Miami Heat surrendered a 17-point lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat wilted in the Timberwolves’ blistering fourth-quarter run to lose 112-108. It was Tyler Herro’s first game after sitting out the previous 18 games due to a sprained ankle.

Unfortunately for the Heat, Jimmy Butler suffered a left calf injury. It wasn’t determined when exactly he acquired it, but he limped a few times and finished the game with 15 points on 12 shots.

Miami decided to shut down Butler the following day. The team didn’t give a definite timeline for his return but told the media that he could be out for multiple games. For the first time in over a week, he has a different status other than out.

The Miami Heat will not rush Butler if he’s not 100% healthy. They wouldn’t let him play against the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors. Unless he is cleared to play, they will not force him to suit up versus the Utah Jazz.

Jimmy Butler’s stats vs the Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler has faced the Utah Jazz 20x in his career. He has averaged 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists against them. Butler’s last meeting against Minnesota was on March 13, 2023. He had 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.