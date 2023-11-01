Is Joe Johnson married? Looking at former Boston Celtics forward's personal life & more

Regarded as one of the best isolation scorers in the 2000s, Joe Johnson has one of the best highlight reels for a shooting guard.

His shotmaking ability rivaled with some of the best in the league at the time. Despite having never won the NBA championship, Johnson played 21 seasons before calling it a career.

With the seven-time all-star being in post-NBA life, fans have wondered about Joe Johnson's wife? Interestingly, Johnson isn't married but was known to be previously engaged to Candise Zepherin.

Eleven Magazine's Kimberley Morton, Zepherin attended Kingsborough Community College located in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn. Being a private individual, Joe Johnson's ex-fiancee has not shared much about her life in the public domain. A 2022 Vim Buzz article mentioned that Candise Zepherin is a fashion designer.

The former couple was first publicly spotted in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017, as per a Popular Net Worth article. Unfortunately, the two separated in 2019 despite having a child together, Justice Johnson.

Custody disputes soon transpired following the separation, which ended up in the former NBA player winning custody of Justice.

Looking at Joe Johnson's personal life

Joe Johnson was born on Jun/ 29, 1981 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Growing up was challenging for Johnson, as he was raised by his mother Diane Johnson, along with four brothers, as per ESPN's Mike Mazzeo. She was a former state psychiatric nurse nd was diagnosed with numerous myeloma in 2008. She would pass away in 2018.

When he attended Little Rock High School, Johnson started his basketball career, going on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the collegiate level. In two seasons for Arkansas, Johnson averaged 15.0 points (46.6% shooting, including 40.6% from the 3-point range) and 6.1 rebounds per game.

He soon declared for the 2001 NBA draft where he was selected by the Boston Celtics as the 10th pick. Joe Johnson also lasted one season in Boston after playing 48 games and played the next four with the Phoenix Suns.

Johnson started to grow more comfortable in the league before making his mark with the Atlanta Hawks. The seven-time all-star played seven seasons for the Hawks, averaging 20.9 points (44.9% shooting, including 36.3% from the 3-point range), 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Following his stint with the Hawks, Johnson went on to play for the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics.