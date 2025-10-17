  • home icon
  Is Joel Embiid healthy? Latest update as major report on availability for 76ers preseason finale emerges (Oct. 17) 

Is Joel Embiid healthy? Latest update as major report on availability for 76ers preseason finale emerges (Oct. 17) 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:26 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers
Is Joel Embiid healthy? Latest update as major report on availability for 76ers preseason finale emerges (Oct. 17) (Image Source: Imagn)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is reportedly in contention to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Since winning the MVP award in 2023, Embiid has slowed down significantly due to injuries. He played 39 games during the 2023-24 season and 19 in the 2024-25 season, citing a lingering left knee injury.

In April, Embiid underwent a new procedure to recover from the issue. The early treatment has worked as the 76ers' star has been scrimmaging and looking good, according to the latest report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.

"Joel Embiid, he's been looking good in practice," Haynes reported on Thursday. "People that I've spoken with say he's turning a corner. ... Sources relay to me that he might make his preseason debut tomorrow as well against the Minnesota Timberwolves."
Joel Embiid last played Feb. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets. It's a massive boost for the 76ers if he can play in the preseason finale, as they can evaluate his health better and plan their season accordingly, as their ceiling depends on his availability.

Joel Embiid will be on tight schedule despite being healthy again

Joel Embiid's return doesn't imply that he will be available nightly for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team will be cautious with him all season long and keep him on a tight schedule. Here's what Chris Haynes reported on this:

"He will be on a tight schedule. So, just because he returns doesn't mean he's going to be an everyday available player. They're going to be very cautious throughout the rest of the season with him."

Haynes also seemed less optimistic about Embiid's chances to play back-to-backs this season based on what he heard from his sources.

It makes sense for the 76ers to take this approach, considering this could be a make-or-break season for "The Process." Their postseason struggles have been mainly due to his injuries over the past three years. The Sixers have invested plenty in their core around Embiid.

Their chances of breaking it up seem slim, too, with Embiid and Paul George carrying negative trade value due to their health. The ideal position is to continue to hope this core works out against all odds for now.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
