Is Joel Embiid leaving Philadelphia 76ers? Latest bio change leaves fans concerned

The Philadelphia 76ers are enduring the offseason from hell. Daryl Morey has struggled to bring new faces into the franchise this summer and has also been dealing with a James Harden saga that threatens to spill over into the new season.

However, things could be going from bad to worse for the Philadelphia 76ers, as their MVP-level center, Joel Embiid, has recently removed mention of the team from his Twitter bio.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As eagle-eyed fans began to notice Joel Embiid's social media update, the reactions started to pour in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid will likely be the focus point for fans around the NBA over the next few weeks, as they wait to see if the latest saga to his the Philadelphia 76ers is the tipping point for the dominant big man.

Joel Embiid is stuck in a 'reality show'

When you look at how things have gone for the Philadelphia 76ers over the past few seasons, it's clear that Joel Embiid has every right to be disgruntled. First, there was the Ben Simmons saga. And now, James Harden is doing what he does best.

According to former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, the Philadelphia 76ers are turning into a reality show.

"Yes. I mean, look, it's almost to the point where you had the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" - It's almost like this is the "Real Men of Philadelphia 76ers," Perkins said. "Because every single year this is the real reality show.

"It's nothing but non-stop drama and less about basketball when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. If I'm Joel Embiid, at what point do I grow tired? After this year, he should be tired and I believe that this is a make-or-break season."

Throughout the offseason, Joel Embiid has been floated in trade rumors, most notably in a deal that would send him to the New York Knicks. If the Philadelphia 76ers continue to go down their current route and let the James Harden nightmare drag on into the new season, there's a very real chance the franchise will alienate Joel Embiid - which could force him to request a trade.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the future of Joel Embiid with the franchise.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)