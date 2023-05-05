Is Joel Embiid playing against the Celtics? Latest injury update on 76ers' star ahead of matchup (5th May 2023)

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is questionable and a game-time decision on Friday against the Boston Celtics. Embiid missed Game 1 of the series and returned in Game 2.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Joel Embiid is 1-9 vs. Celtics in his playoff career Joel Embiid is 1-9 vs. Celtics in his playoff career 😳 https://t.co/X3Hz0ZuOrk

The newly named MVP struggled in the Game 2 121-87 loss to the Celtics. Joel Embiid played just 27 minutes and scored 15 points on 4 of 9 shooting. He grabbed a mere three rebounds.

Embiid is still battling a knee sprain that caused him to miss Game 1 and Game 4 of the first round series. Embiid has not played to his MVP level yet this playoffs.

He led the league in scoring with 33.1 points per game. In these playoffs, he has not scored more than 26 points. He has scored 20 or less in his three games since scoring 26 in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Previewing Game 3 of Celtics-Sixers

The game tips off at 7:30pm ET. The game will air on ESPN from Philadelphia. The Sixers will try to defend home court and take a 2-1 series lead. The Sixers are -1.5 point favorites as Embiid is questionable for the game.

The Celtics will try to repeat their dominant performance from Game 2. They won easily despite their star Jayson Tatum struggling.

Tatum played his worst game in Game 2. He shot 1 of 7 for just seven points. He was in foul trouble most of the game and only logged 19 minutes in the blowout win.

He will try to make up for the poor performance in Game 3. Tatum averaged 30.1 points per game this season. He played well in the Game 1 loss against the Sixers with 39 points.

Tatum has a favorable matchup as the Sixers do not have a great wing defender to slow him down. Tatum could have an even bigger game if Joel Embiid is out and he attacks the lane to finish at the hoop.

If Embiid sits out, James Harden could be due for another big game. He turned back time and showed flashes of his MVP form in Game 1 in Boston. Harden put up a playoff, career high 45 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers in the 119-115 win.

Harden carried the team without Joel Embiid. He also hit a clutch step-back 3-pointer to clinch the victory. He played more like his old self when he ran the show for the Houston Rockets. If Harden plays like that again, the Sixers could take the 2-1 series lead.

