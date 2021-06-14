Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

The Philadelphia 76ers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks and now face a critical Game 4 with the status of their star player Joel Embiid up in the air. Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in this series due to a knee issue but has shown resilience and played each game so far.

Joel Embiid leads the Philadelphia 76ers in scoring and was an MVP candidate this season alongside Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry. Embiid scored 39 points in Game 1 against the Hawks and then topped it off by scoring an NBA playoff career-high 40 points in Game 2.

Game 4 is probably one of the most critical games of this series. If the Hawks manage to tie the series at two games apiece, then this high-octane battle will go down to the wire. However, if the 76ers take a commanding 3-1 lead, then the series is as good as over.

Joel Embiid has always shown a willingness to play through pain

Joel Embiid is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 due to a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for game 4 Monday in Atlanta



Joel Embiid spoke about his injury and how he plans on lacing up despite the pain and adversity. He said:

"Playing on a torn meniscus is not easy...the pain is gonna be there, that's normal. It's all about managing it, and doing whatever it takes to win. My goal is to win a championship. I'm gonna put my body on the line to make sure that happens."

One of the most dedicated and hardworking players in the league, Joel Embiid has said on many occasions that he will do whatever it takes to win, so don't be surprised if he laces up for Game 4. Embiid posted a tweet yesterday suggesting the same.

Nothing shall keep me down… I’m gonna keep getting back up #ThrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/bKxA9AXh8r — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 12, 2021

