Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

The Philadelphia 76ers will need Joel Embiid if they hope to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in the pivotal Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight.

Joel Embiid helped the Sixers restore parity in the series as his team was on the verge of getting eliminated in Game 6. Although he was marshaled expertly by a combination of Clint Capela and John Collins, he still managed to register 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers fans hold their breath every time Joel Embiid hits the deck, but the seven-footer always got back on his feet. Even as there are stellar performances we can look back on in this series, it has been an unstable performance for the 2021 MVP candidate.

The Atlanta Hawks have come back from a 2-1 deficit in the series, partly due to Joel Embiid's inconsistency. His struggles started to hurt the team in Game 4 as he went 0/12 in the fourth quarter. Despite picking himself up in Game 5, going 8/8 in the first quarter, he was unable to help his team secure victory after holding a commanding 26-point lead in the second half.

Will Joel Embiid feature in the all-important Game 7 of the 2020-21 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks?

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid's fitness has been a major talking point in this series. Many have attributed the stalemate to Embiid's unhealthiness, as it was not expected to be a close contest. However, he will be expected to take the court despite being listed as questionable in the Philadelphia 76ers' injury update.

No new injury news for the Sixers as of the 8:30 injury report. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with the meniscus tear in his right knee but he's played in every game this series & expect to see him in Game 7. Hawks guard Trae Young is probable w/ right shoulder soreness. — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 20, 2021

Although he is still not 100% fit, there were no signs of relapse in his recovery when he faced the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6. The big man played 38 minutes, one of the longest in his 2021 NBA playoff campaign.

For someone who has continually played through a meniscus tear since Game 1 of this series, he has been impressive. The Cameroonian has not been as explosive and dominant as we know him to be, but he has put in a decent shift for the Sixers. His alley-oop dunk in Game 5 could be likened to an improvement as he had a hard time getting off the ground in what could have been the game-winner in Game 4.

A second-round exit is almost guaranteed if Joel Embiid does not suit up for this clash. No report suggests he will be absent as news making the rounds is strictly on his $35,000 fine for escalating the altercation with John Collins in Game 6.

Joel Embiid was fined $35K for “escalating the on-court altercation” between himself and Hawks forward John Collins in Game 6, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/BEqBiZyjCY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 20, 2021

With the series going to the wire, we might see Joel Embiid demand more minutes to help his team secure the victory. He will also need his supporting cast to step up as not much production has come from the 76ers bench. The entire team will need to fire on all cylinders to advance to the next round.

Joel Embiid's resilience is commendable as an injury of this scale has sidelined players in the past. Meanwhile, he is averaging 30.3 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the series.

