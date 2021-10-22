 Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center tonight in an enticing 2021-22 NBA encounter.

The 76ers will be looking to make it two wins in a row, after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 117-97 in their season opener. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will be desperate for a win as they are coming off a 127-104 drubbing by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fans will be expecting to see Joel Embiid in action, who played a critical role in the 76ers' win in the first game by scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to knee soreness for the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, there is a chance that Embiid will be available to face the Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with right knee soreness for tomorrow’s game against the Nets, Ben Simmons as doubtful with “return to competition reconditioning” and Shake Milton and Grant Riller as out. Kyrie Irving is the only Net on the injury report. The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with right knee soreness for tomorrow’s game against the Nets, Ben Simmons as doubtful with “return to competition reconditioning” and Shake Milton and Grant Riller as out. Kyrie Irving is the only Net on the injury report.

If Embiid does not end up featuring, head coach Doc Rivers will likely field back-up center Andre Drummond in place of him. Drummond was brought in by the franchise as insurance for Joel Embiid, who is one of the most injury-prone stars in the NBA.

When will Joel Embiid return?

If Joel Embiid doesn't play for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, there is a good possibility of him taking part in the team's next game, which is against Western Conference minnows OKC Thunder.

The Philadelphia 76ers are already missing Ben Simmons from their starting lineup, and Joel Embiid's absence will lead to Doc Rivers naming a relatively weak starting five.

The Brooklyn Nets are still a formidable opponent even in Kyrie Irving's absence, and possess tools to dismantle the Philadelphia 76ers.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Joel Embiid has that right knee wrapped up pretty good. He is trying to shoot free throws on it after shootaround Joel Embiid has that right knee wrapped up pretty good. He is trying to shoot free throws on it after shootaround https://t.co/6rn6uXvtvT

Also Read

Kevin Durant and co. will be bitter after a loss to familiar foes the Milwaukee Bucks, and the 76ers will certainly need Joel Embiid to suit up if they are to go toe-to-toe with the NBA championship contenders.

Andre Drummond is a serviceable option at the 5, but he certainly cannot replicate the authority Joel Embiid exercises in the paint on both sides of the floor.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar