Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury report from Philadelphia 76ers (16th October)

Joel Embiid last played for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. After holding a 3-2 advantage, “The Process” couldn’t carry his team to the conference finals. The reigning NBA MVP is now reportedly ready after participating in full practices to lead his team once again. New 76ers coach Nick Nurse told the media leading into the game against the Nets that he doesn’t see anything that will hinder Embiid from having his preseason debut.

Embiid played through a sprained right knee in the playoffs against the Celtics. He has had a full offseason to recover from the said injury. The 76ers gave him all the time he needed to get back in shape. They even chose to keep him sidelined in the team’s preseason games, which were all against their nemesis from Boston.

Joel Embiid came off a spectacular season where he led the NBA in scoring for the second consecutive year. He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game to finally win the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy.

Philly is winless in two preseason games without Embiid on the roster. Nurse has tailored the system to fit around the big man and he will be excited to see how the center anchors the 76ers on both ends of the floor.

Joel Embiid and other international players are expected to battle for the MVP award yet again

Over the past three seasons, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have finished in the top two in the MVP race. The “Joker” won the previous two before Embiid got his last season. In each of those seasons, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also contenders.

The battle for the said award could still come down to these four players. Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and even Anthony Edwards could crash the party, though.

Still, the aforementioned four international players could continue leading the race for the Michael Jordan Trophy. Nikola Jokic [+430] has the best chance of winning the MVP, which will be his third, according to most Vegas oddsmakers. Luka Doncic [+550] is second while Giannis Antetokounmpo is third [+600]. Joel Embiid is fifth [+850], just behind Jayson Tatum [+750].

Embiid already has the coveted award in his cabinet. He wants the bigger and more illustrious Larry O’Brien Trophy, which is earned by the NBA champions.