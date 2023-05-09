Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Celtics? Latest injury update on 76ers' star ahead of matchup (May 9, 2023)

After losing Game 3 at home, newly-minted MVP Joel Embiid bounced back in a pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Celtics to even the series at 2-2. Embiid and the home team almost lost the game when their 16-point lead was erased in the fourth quarter, leading to a back-and-forth finish in overtime with a score of 116-115.

As the series is back in Boston for a critical Game 5, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for the matchup as he is still dealing with a right knee sprain.

During their last game, Embiid dropped 34 points on 11 of 26 shooting, 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal. His big-time performance was acccompanied by his fellow All-Star James Harden, who had 42 points on 16 of 23 shooting, including six of nine from 3-point range along with nine assists, eight rebounds, four steals and one block.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 76ers needed their dynamic duo in Harden and Embiid to deliver the goods when they were down 2-1. It wasn't pretty, but they were able to handle their business at home.

Following the huge win, Joel Embiid spoke to the media regarding the winning plays the team made to secure the victory.

"We made the plans when we needed them,” Embiid said. “P.J., a big and-one offensive rebound. Obviously, the James shot. They made a lot of tough shots all night. But that’s been us all season long. Just sticking together and fighting through anything. We know we didn’t play our best. And I was terrible tonight. I gotta be better. And I will be better.”

With the series now knotted up at 2-2, it's anybody's ball game now.

MVP Joel Embiid's 2022-23 postseason run numbers so far

The current NBA MVP is no slouch, especially as everyday pressure keeps mounting up to deliver on every game, no matter the matchup or situation involved.

So far, Joel Embiid has lived up to it while continuing to mature with his own game.

During the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, he averaged 20.0 points on 46.2% shooting, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks. Embiid was criticial in sweeping their first matchup in the postseason with his high level-of-play at both ends of the court.

In the three games that he has played in the semifinals round against the Boston Celtics, he has averaged 26.3 points on 44.4% shooting, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.3 assists.

Poll : 0 votes