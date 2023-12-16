Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers star's status (Dec. 16)

Joel Embiid is expected to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets. He is not part of the Sixers' injury report. All the Sixers will be available for the said game, as their injury report has no one in it.

This is good news for the Sixers fans, who would love to see their favorite team complete.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid and the Philadephia 76ers made quick work of the Detroit Pistons, 124-92, at home.

Now, the Sixers are heading to Charlotte to face the Hornets at the tail end of their back-to-back schedule, and everyone being healthy is indeed a massive boost.

Joel Embiid's stats vs. Detroit Pistons

The previous game saw Joel Embiid dominate against the slumping Detroit Pistons. He finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals.

Tyrese Maxey backstopped Embiid with 19 points, one rebound, four assists, and two steals.

With the Philadelphia 76ers already blowing out the Detroit Pistons early on, the Sixers emptied their bench, and some made good contributions.

Marcus Morris had 15 points, going 5-for-5 from long-range, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Sixers will be playing the Hornets next, whose injury report is somehow loaded.

Mark Williams and PJ Washington are listed as "questionable" for the Charlotte Hornets against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Williams, who has a lower back contusion, and Washington, who has a left shoulder tendinitis, did not play in their last game. They are likely to be ruled out for Saturday night.

Star point guard Lamelo Ball will still sit out for the Charlotte Hornets due to a right ankle sprain. He is expected to be reevaluated soon for a possible late December return.

Also possibly returning later this month is Frank Ntikilina, whose left tibia fracture sidelined him since the start of the regular season. Cody Martin remains out indefinitely due to his left knee injury.

Terry Rozier had put up 30 points for the Charlotte Hornets in a losing effort against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Miles Bridges had added 27 points and 10 rebounds. They might need to exert more effort if the depleted Hornets need to pull off a stunning upset against the complete Sixers lineup.