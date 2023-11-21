Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury report from the Philadelphia 76ers (21st November)

Joel Embiid has picked up from where he left off last season for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the side has played some quality ball this season, winning 10 of their 13 games.

The big has led from the front again and will look to extend their dominant run when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday (Nov.21) as part of the 2023-23 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The good news, though, comes in the form of Embiid's availability. The Sixers have not listed the center in their updated injury report. Kelly Oubre Jr. is the only player ruled out for the matchup as he continues to recover from the motor vehicle accident from last week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

76ers Nets Basketball

Joel Embiid and the rest of the roster are cleared to play. However, they will play a short-handed Cavaliers unit that will be without the services of Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, and Isaac Okoro – all of whom are dealing with injuries.

Joel Embiid is No. 3 in the latest NBA MVP Ladder

After taking the second spot earlier, the latest NBA MVP rankings see Joel Embiid dip in his position. The latest sees him placed third, with Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic leapfrogging him to second place.

This comes as a dampener for the Big after being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for the 12th time in his career.

As for his demotion by a spot, it was attributed to his season-low 20-point performance in the Sixers' loss to the Boston Celtics, which resulted in Philadelphia dropping consecutive games.

Embiid is averaging 31.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his 13 games so far this season. His last five games have seen him average 32.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

While he continues to assert his dominance, there has been enough chatter buzzing about a trade to the New York Knicks.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Knicks would have to give up some of their big names, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Evan Fournier, along with two or three first-round draft picks.

For now, considering the way the results are heading for the Sixers and Joel Embiid, it's unlikely that a trade goes down between the two teams.

At 11-3 and placed second in the East, it's all about another championship run for the Sixers, and with the rich form their star player is in, they look for another deeper run.