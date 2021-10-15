Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena tonight in a tantalizing NBA preseason game.

The Philadelphia 76ers have won two and lost one of their 3 preseason games so far, looking fairly stable on both ends of the floor. They are coming off a 115-104 win over Eastern Conference heavyweights Brooklyn Nets, a game in which star center Joel Embiid played just 8 minutes, scoring 14 points.

The 76ers fans will be curious about the Cameroonian big's participation status for tonight's game, considering he is the best player on the roster.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

Joel Embiid has been listed as out for the Detroit Pistons' game, which automatically rules out his participation. He is set to be rested before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener.

Apart from the game against the Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid played just one game in the preseason, which was against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid scored 10 points in that game in limited minutes as head coach Doc Rivers has been wary of his load management.

When will Joel Embiid return?

Joel Embiid is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been involved in major media scrutiny this summer due to the Ben Simmons trade rumors, but the two sides recently reached an amicable settlement. Simmons is expected to feature for the Philadelphia 76ers in the upcoming season, taking his usual position at point guard.

The Philadelphia 76ers had an anti-climatic end to their 2021 NBA playoff campaign, which saw them crash out of the postseason following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Joel Embiid and co. will be looking to do much better in the upcoming campaign but will need some strong support from his teammates.

Head coach Doc Rivers' position is also in danger, as he has been culpable of some major gaffs in the playoffs in the last few years.

