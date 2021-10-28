Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Detroit Pistons in an NBA 2021-22 game tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers have two wins and two losses to show for at the start of the 2021/22 NBA season and are coming off a shock 112-99 loss to the New York Knicks. 76ers' star center Joel Embiid had a tough night against the strong defense of the Knicks, as he ended the game with 14 points and six rebounds.

Joel Embiid has been on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury reports since the commencement of the new season. The Sixers fans will be curious to know about his status for tonight's game.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness. However, there is a high chance of the Cameroonian big featuring in the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid has been listed as questionable in the past Philadelphia 76ers' injury reports as well but has ended up playing all four games for the franchise. He is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game, and also tallying 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #Sixers PG Shake Milton (sprained right knee) is upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is also questionable. #Sixers PG Shake Milton (sprained right knee) is upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is also questionable.

Joel Embiid's health will play a major factor in how the Philadelphia 76ers' season pans out. The team is already negotiating the Ben Simmons situation. As of now, the Australian international has deemed himself unfit to play a part in the 76ers games, putting more responsibility on Embiid's shoulders.

Head coach Doc Rivers will want Joel Embiid fit for the majority of this season's games if Ben Simmons joins the playing roster late. The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face some tough competition from their Eastern Conference rivals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are all in the conversation for a championship run.

ESPN @espn



"He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days." 😳



(via NBA Today) @ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today)."He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days." 😳(via NBA Today) .@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today)."He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days." 😳 (via NBA Today) https://t.co/yuq6fdbfDN

Joel Embiid has a long history of nagging injuries, but at the moment it looks like the team is only putting him on the injury list as a precautionary measure. He is averaging close to 30 minutes per game, which proves that he is not even playing with a minute restriction.

