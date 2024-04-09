Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update on reigning NBA MVP (April 9) 

Joel Embiid is questionable to play against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. The reigning NBA MVP missed the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-126 double-OT win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, his first absence since returning from knee surgery last week in the 109-105 home win over the OKC Thunder.

Embiid's absence was likely scheduled, as he played three consecutive games since his comeback, averaging 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest. His status for Tuesday's game remains unclear, but he should play unless he faces a setback amid his return.

The Sixers are 4-0 since Embiid rejoined the lineup, including 3-0 in his presence.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid was held out of Sunday's contest against the Spurs, citing left knee injury management. Embiid was out for over two and a half months since Jan. 30 with a right knee meniscus tear, for which he underwent surgery to recover.

Embiid was dealing with an injury to the same knee, which got aggravated after Jonathan Kuminga fell on it during the Sixers' 119-107 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30.

Joel Embiid Stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Joel Embiid has averaged 29.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 2.5 apg in 18 games against the Pistons. He has won 16 times against the Eastern Conference lottery team.

Embiid has managed 36.3 ppg, 13.3 rpg and 3.3 apg in three games against the Pistons this season. He dropped 35 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and four blocks when the two teams last faced off on Dec. 15, 2023, which the Sixers won 124-93.

Detroit had no answers for Embiid then, and nothing will likely change in that regard should the All-Star center suit up.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

Bally Sports Detroit / TV-20 Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the Detroit Pistons-Philadelphia 76ers game locally. Fans outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers are the overwhelming favorites to win, riding behind Joel Embiid's comeback and a four-game winning streak that followed. Meanwhile, the Pistons have lost four straight games and are 1-12 in their previous 13 games.

The 76ers also enter Tuesday's game with a purpose, as they strive to continue their steady progress and climb out of the play-in tournament bracket. They are 44-35, a game behind the sixth-placed Indiana Pacers.