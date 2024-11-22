Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update on 1x MVP (Nov. 22)

Ahead of Friday’s clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid has been listed on the 76ers injury report. Per the 11:30 a.m. ET injury report on NBA.com, Embiid is listed as questionable for playing with left knee injury management.

While Embiid has played in all three of the 76ers’s most recent games, it sounds like there’s a chance the team could hold him out of the Nets game. Since returning to action on Nov. 12, the power forward has played in every 76ers game except the 106-114 Cleveland loss.

Joel Embiid’s absence against Cleveland wasn’t surprising, as he had previously stated he wouldn’t play in back-to-back games this season. Although the former MVP has returned, he hasn’t helped Philly regain momentum.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently, the team has a record of 2-12, which sees them sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference and at the bottom of the NBA’s league-wide standings. Considering the team’s struggles, every game is a must-win if Philly wants to climb the standings and position themselves for a playoff berth.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Looking Joel Embiid’s stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid in action during the Philadelphia 76ers’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies (Credits: IMAGN)

The former MVP has played 20 games against the Brooklyn Nets throughout his career. During that time, Joel Embiid averaged 29.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Embiid’s best offensive game against the Nets was a 39-point outing, a feat he has accomplished three times against Brooklyn over the years. On Mar. 28, 2019, Feb. 20, 2020, and Apr. 14, 2021, he recorded 39 points while facing the Nets, helping Philly win all three games.

Joel Embiid last played on Nov. 19, 2023, against the Nets, achieving a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to lead the 76ers to a 121-99 road victory.

How to watch tonight’s 76ers vs. Nets game

Per NBA.com, the 76ers vs. Nets game will not be broadcast nationally. However, fans can watch on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network.

Fans can also tune in to listen via 97.5 The Fanatic on the radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.