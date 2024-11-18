Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers 1xNBA MVP's availability (Nov. 18)

Joel Embiid is uncertain to play in the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Miami Heat on Monday, as he is listed as "questionable" due to an illness. Despite his limited participation this season, having played in just two of the Sixers' 12 games, Embiid attended the team’s practice on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The former league MVP featured in Philadelphia's 98-86 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday but struggled with his performance. He shot just 5 of 15 from the field, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Embiid missed the first nine games of the season due to left knee injury management and a subsequent three-game suspension.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid's minutes

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse addressed Joel Embiid's playing time ahead of the matchup against the Miami Heat. Embiid is still working on regaining his rhythm and developing chemistry with his teammates after missing 10 games this season.

"I think we knew we had a couple days here to see in between games," Nurse said. "So pushing it up (against Orlando Magic) was pretty good. I do have to check to see exactly where we're at.

"He was a full participant in practice today. So that's a good sign. We got another day here-ish to see how it responds, but I would assume we're in that ballpark. Maybe, a smidge more, but we'll see. More or less."

Expand Tweet

The Sixers urgently need Joel Embiid to regain his rhythm and return to his dominant form on the court. Nick Nurse's team is currently struggling, sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a disappointing 2-10 record.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov.18, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The 76ers vs. Heat game will be broadcast live on NBCS - Philadelphia (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.