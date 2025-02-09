Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update on 76ers superstar (Feb. 9)

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76er star Joel Embiid was listed as questionable for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The reigning MVP has missed many games this term and is again back on the injury list due to a recurring knee injury.

According to ESPN.com, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reported on Embiid's unavailability, as the Philadelphia 76ers listed him as questionable for the Bucks game. If he's fit, it would be only his 16th appearance all season. Despite his usual absence, the former All-Star has averaged 24.6 points per game.

Tyrese Maxey has been leading the charge in his absence, averaging 27.8 points per game, which is the fourth-best return by any player in the league.

However, with Joel Embiid playing 30+ minutes in the last two games against the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks, there was optimism surrounding his return. Playing only twice n January Embiid has struggled with his left knee injury for a while.

The center tore his lateral meniscus against the Golden State Warriors in January 2024, which required surgery on his left knee. Since then, Embiid has been in and out of the team.

Joel Embiid's history against the Bucks and where to watch

The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing Embiid for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks as they travel to Wisconsin for the second time this season. Missing out on the first fixture as well, Embiid has been a huge miss for the 76ers, especially against an opponent he likes playing against.

The Cameroonian-born star has averaged 27.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Bucks in 17 appearances but hasn't played them this season. He has scored 466 points and collected 186 rebounds and 90 assists against Giannis and Co.

Despite Joel Embiid's likely absence, fans can still tune in to the game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, with ABC and ESPN+ broadcasting the Eastern Conference tie. Viewers online can opt to livestream on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA league pass on NBA.com.

