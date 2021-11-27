Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

Joel Embiid was last seen playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in a game against the Chicago Bulls on November 6. Philly beat Chicago 114-15 behind Embiid’s 30 points and 16 rebounds. The win pushed the Sixers to an 8-2 record, which was the best in the East at that time.

The All-Star center tested positive for the COVID-19 virus before the 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks. From having the best record in the East, Philadelphia is barely treading water above the .500 mark with a 10-9 record. They have been impressively competitive, but have sorely lacked Joel Embiid’s scoring, rebounding, defense and playmaking.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Doc Rivers updates Joel Embiid's status and describes the impact COVID-19 is having on his team: Doc Rivers updates Joel Embiid's status and describes the impact COVID-19 is having on his team: https://t.co/Qa2THRedLb

Since clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Joel Embiid has been trying to get back into game shape. He recently ramped up his activities for a possible return tonight on their home floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What is Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves have had some testy encounters the last few times they met. [Photo: ESPN]

Joel Embiid has been upgraded from out to questionable for the first time in three weeks. It is also important to note that the four-time All-Star has already been tagged as questionable several times this season. He has played almost every time he gets the questionable tag.

However, the questionable tag that was placed on him at various times was for a recurring knee injury. This time, it’s for health and safety protocols, which he has already cleared a few days ago.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Joel Embiid could return tomorrow night after missing 9 games



He is listed as questionable



Most of the times Joel is listed as questionable, he plays Joel Embiid could return tomorrow night after missing 9 gamesHe is listed as questionableMost of the times Joel is listed as questionable, he plays https://t.co/WL5jitNXKE

There is a very real possibility that the Philadelphia 76ers will be extremely careful with Joel Embiid, though, and still keep him in street clothes. It wouldn’t be the first time that they’ve chosen to err on the side of caution.

When will Joel Embiid return?

If he is unable to play tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he could realistically come back against the Orlando Magic. He will have another day of conditioning before the Orlando game, which should be more than enough to suit up for the Sixers.

How does Joel Embiid’s absence impact the team?

The three-time All-NBA selectee is hands down the best player of the Philadelphia 76ers. If not for the injuries that cost him games last season, he could very well have been the NBA's regular season MVP. His place in the 76ers lineup is irreplaceable.

Joel Embiid is such a rare talent in the NBA. Nobody in the league, except probably Giannis Antetokounmpo, has that combination of size, brute strength and outside game that is almost unstoppable.

Philly is only 2-7 in the nine games that Embiid has been sidelined under the health and protocols mandate of the NBA. There is a gigantic hole in the 76ers offense and defense that nobody can fill. If he remains on the sidelines against the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns could have a big game tonight.

