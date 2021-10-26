Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the New York Knicks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks in a 2021-22 NBA game at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The 76ers inflicted a 115-103 loss upon the OKC Thunder in their last game and will be looking to build on that win. They currently have a 2-1 record and occupy fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be heavily dependent on Joel Embiid on both ends of the floor for the 2021-22 NBA season. Fans will be curious to know his status ahead of tonight's game.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the New York Knicks?

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has not fully recovered from a knee problem

Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the New York Knicks.

The 27-year-old has not fully recovered from a knee problem. However, he will likely feature at the center position for Doc Rivers' side tonight.

Joel Embiid played an instrumental role in the win against OKC Thunder, recording 22 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds.

When will Joel Embiid return?

Joel Embiid is likely to take to the court for the clash against the New York Knicks. Even if he gets ruled out, he will certainly be available for the Philadelphia 76ers' next game, which is against the Detroit Pistons.

How does Joel Embiid’s absence impact the Philadelphia 76ers?

As things stand, Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia 76ers' best player on both ends of the court. He has taken a more prominent role in Ben Simmons' absence. If he does miss out against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to win the game.

Embiid is averaging 21 points, 7 rebounds and a whopping 5 assists per game in the 2021-22 NBA season, shooting 46% from both the field and downtown. His defense has been impeccable as well, as he has managed to tally a steal and two blocks per game so far this campaign.

Joel Embiid's form and availability will help determine how well the Philadelphia 76ers will do this year. Doc Rivers will be hoping his star player shrugs off his injury in the next few days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh