Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 7-time NBA All-Star's status for Game 2 (April 22)

Joel Embiid is available for Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the New York Knicks. Embiid was on the Sixers' injury report because of the left MCL knee injury that kept him out for most of the season. The reigning NBA MVP isn't 100%, leading to his iffy status for Monday's contest.

Embiid played the last game, though. He had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes. He shot only 8 of 22 but was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. However, the Sixers came up short, sustaining a 111-104 loss after Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's supporting cast failed to outplay the Knicks' role players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid sustained an MCL injury on Jan. 30 after Golden State Warriors Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his injured left knee. Embiid underwent surgery for it and returned on Apr. 2 against the OKC Thunder. The seven-time NBA All-Star missed two games since then.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Embiid also aggravated the injury twice. The first time was against the Orlando Magic on Apr. 12 in the first half after a bad landing. However, Embiid returned to finish the contest and play 32 minutes.

Embiid similarly re-aggravated the injury in Saturday's series opener against the Knicks. He landed badly on the injured knee again towards the end of the first half after a self-alley-oop attempt. He lay on the floor for a while before exiting the game.

Expand Tweet

However, Joel Embiid returned to finish the game, playing 20 minutes in the second half. The Sixers will hope Embiid hasn't suffered a significant issue that could rule him out Monday and for the rest of the series.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 2?

TNT and TruTV have the rights to broadcast Monday's Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. Fans in local regions can also tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Network. Viewers outside the country can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass with a subscription. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks remain the favorites, especially with Joel Embiid not fully healthy. They capitalized on it in Game 1, which could be the case again. The Sixers will need better contributions from their role players to take the burden off Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to stand a chance of stealing homecourt advantage.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for Game 2 (April 22)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback