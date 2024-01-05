Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers star's status (Jan. 5)

Joel Embiid is expected to play for the Philadelphia 76ers when they take on the New York Knicks in their NBA regular season game on Friday night. Embiid is not in the Sixers' injury report ahead of their showdown against the Knicks. With the game aired nationally on ESPN, Embiid is somehow "required" to play since he is not on the injury list.

However, De'Anthony Melton was ruled out for the said matchup as he is still recovering from a lumbar spine soreness.

Meanwhile, Robert Covington, who is nursing a knee injury, is listed as questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers' home game against the Knicks. Furkan Korkmaz, who is in sick bay due to an illness, is also questionable for the contest.

Covington and Korkmaz were not in action when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Chicago Bulls at home on Tuesday night.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid put up monster numbers in his first game back from a sprained right ankle in the Philadelphia 76ers' 110-97 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Embiid finished with a triple-double of 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, alongside two blocks and one steal.

With Embiid cleared from any injury, he could put up a similar effort against the Knicks in front of a national television audience.

Joel Embiid's stats vs. New York Knicks

Joel Embiid has played 18 games against the New York Knicks, averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per night. However, he scored 30 or more points in the Sixers' last three meetings against the Knicks.

In their last matchup on Feb. 10, 2023, Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal.

Joel Embiid puts up monster game despite "less conditioning"

Embiid missed four straight games in 11 nights due to an ankle injury. However, on his return, Embiid played as if he was not hurt, with a 35-point triple-double in the Sixers' win over the Bulls.

What impressed Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse, though, is that he thought Embiid was not at his peak match fitness during the game.

“He was moving great. I think his conditioning was less than that,” Nurse said. “But that's OK. I think that game was good for him to kind of recondition himself.”

If a less conditioned Embiid can still put up huge numbers like that, how much more when he is expected to play at full health on Friday night?