Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers center’s availability (Nov. 25)

Those wondering, 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?' against the OKC Thunder will be pleased to know that the reigning MVP is listed as probable. While left hip soreness has landed him on the injury report, the good news for fans wondering, 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?' is that he's likely to suit up. As the Philadelphia 76ers look to pick up a win over the OKC Thunder, Embiid's presence will be huge.

While the 76ers have done brilliantly in the Eastern Conference, posting a 10-5 record that sees them sitting in fourth place, the Thunder have looked overpowering. With an 11-4 record and six straight wins, the team is tied for the top position in the Western Conference.

Considering that, it's no surprise that Philadelphia 76ers fans have been anxiously awaiting updates on 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?' With the official NBA.com injury report being updated on an hourly basis, the question of whether Embiid will be playing could make or break the 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the midst of a two-game skid, Saturday's clash with the OKC Thunder will be a pivotal one as the team looks to return to the win column. With the Miami Heat sitting right behind them in fifth place with a 10-6 record, a loss would hurt the 76ers spot in the standings.

Looking at other injuries to the Philadelphia 76ers amid questions of 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?'

While Joel Embiid is probable to play in the team's clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, the team will be without several other players. Per the NBA.com official injury report, as of 1:30 PM (Eastern Time), the team will likely be without Danuel House Jr.

Heading into the game, House is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion, a pretty significant blow to the team's reserves if he is unable to play. Based on his averages in the month of November, House has been playing 13.3 minutes per game, leaving a gap in the rotation if he winds up sitting out.

At the same time, the team will also be without Kelly Oubre, who is still recovering from a rib injury after being struck by a vehicle. Other players who will be absent from the 76ers bench will be Ricky Council IV, Javonte Smart, and Terquavion Smith, all of whom are on two-way deals.

As a result, all three players will be on G League assignment and will miss the 76ers' game against the OKC Thunder tonight. While anything may happen between now and tip-off, it appears that fans wondering, 'Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?' are in for tremendous on-court action by the center.